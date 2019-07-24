Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Raised Position by $2.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Richard C Young & Company Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.32 Million; Share Price Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $220.94. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video); 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 145.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 28,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 19,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 11.79 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,000 shares to 78,455 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,183 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 0.04% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 63,214 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ckw accumulated 0.02% or 525 shares. 38,060 are held by Valueworks Limited Liability Company. Qci Asset Incorporated New York reported 86,934 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Strategic Advsr Ltd Co holds 1,928 shares. Kenmare Limited Co has 3,800 shares. Cna Financial Corporation owns 7,949 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 93,085 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 35,240 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 412,704 shares. Continental Advsrs Lc accumulated 39,946 shares. Polar Cap Llp holds 1,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.