Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $5.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Nomura Holdings Upped Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $1.39 Million; Market Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 26,193 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 19,450 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 45,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $208.86. About 272,354 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 19,811 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 92,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 73,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.55. About 99,479 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.44 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) by 500 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call).

