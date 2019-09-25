Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Lpl Financial Cut Its Stake by $2.72 Million; As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $1.31 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 12,373 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 13,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 61,995 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68 million, down from 75,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $210.2. About 601,753 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF “EXCELLENT ENVIRONMENT FOR HARVESTING” IN INVESTING AND LENDING BUSINESS IN 1Q -CFO; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Backed By Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 10/04/2018 – MRC Global at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 27/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 27 (Table)

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 10,849 shares to 62,910 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.03 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davis reported 2.86% stake. The Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.87% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 239,257 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 0.34% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,262 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 1,820 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wafra invested in 0.31% or 45,014 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 1.33% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,135 are owned by Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Okumus Fund Mngmt Limited has invested 27.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). James Inv Rech stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 6,551 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.50 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $73,311 activity. The insider Brooks David R bought 2,500 shares worth $53,423.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com reported 9,918 shares stake. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 115,715 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated invested in 42,916 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 30,626 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0% or 10,664 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Invs Lc has invested 0.16% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 35,220 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,000 shares. Navellier Incorporated accumulated 161,474 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 18,675 shares.

