Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Position by $35.61 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85 million, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $8.58 during the last trading session, reaching $195.53. About 2.74M shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Goldman hires another senior FX salesman from Deutsche Bank; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $243.02. About 3.02M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares to 575,511 shares, valued at $67.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 66,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,835 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

