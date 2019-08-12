Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Lau Associates Has Upped Position by $324,700; Hendershot Investments Increases Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 2.11 million shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky; 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF “EXCELLENT ENVIRONMENT FOR HARVESTING” IN INVESTING AND LENDING BUSINESS IN 1Q -CFO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on April 16

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.42 million activity. Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.