Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $8.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stake by $2.63 Million as Shares Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.24 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.72M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS 17.2%, DOWN FROM THE FULL YEAR RATE OF 61.5% FOR 2017; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Matsui Says Japan’s Trade Account Has Been Booming (Video); 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 09/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Christian Mueller-Glissmann

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap owns 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,141 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn owns 2.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 88,400 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eastern National Bank owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,000 shares. Connable Office holds 11,882 shares. Davenport & Co Lc holds 2,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania invested in 40,112 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 593,018 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 82,577 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). St Germain D J owns 18,449 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,554 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 104,214 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.09% or 98,332 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Proshare Ltd holds 0.02% or 64,539 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital invested in 0% or 958 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 97,521 shares. Essex Financial Svcs owns 4,573 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 504,516 shares stake. Eastern Bank invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). South State Corporation invested in 5,872 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 814,752 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated accumulated 2.09 million shares. Argyle Capital Management reported 10,800 shares. Hl Financial Services Lc owns 4,443 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 178,100 shares to 341,760 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,624 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).