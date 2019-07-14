Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Parkwood Cut Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as ldeal Employer in global financial space; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO says sovereign balance sheets look risky; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Banking Rev $1.79B

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 33,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot reported 7,960 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 658,078 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1,247 shares. Seizert Ltd Liability Co invested in 173,255 shares. St Germain D J Inc has 18,449 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc holds 8,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Burt Wealth holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 40 shares. Cap Ww stated it has 1.05M shares. The Indiana-based Everence has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Serv Advisors reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd has invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman files for four market cap weighted equity ETFs – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares to 141,040 shares, valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).