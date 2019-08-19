Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Boosted Position; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Its Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $21.90 Million

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $203.22. About 185,550 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Al Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.91 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 85,248 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.