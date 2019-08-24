Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Jnba Financial Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Upped by $396,144 as Valuation Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 5,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,744 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, down from 48,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank, in search of new CEO, asked Goldman’s Gnodde; 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Swell Says Syria Won’t Impact Global Economy (Video); 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancorporation holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,874 shares. Primecap Company Ca owns 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 850,800 shares. Gibson Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,378 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1,580 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc, California-based fund reported 51,235 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.11 million shares. First Washington Corporation owns 19,428 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 962,675 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Mngmt stated it has 100,259 shares or 7.98% of all its holdings. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 2.54 million shares. Harvest Management Ltd Liability owns 3,300 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Lc reported 11,743 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,860 shares to 42,731 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,918 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.