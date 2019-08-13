Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $2.18 Million; Hs Management Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Valuation Declined

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 756,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.75M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.71M, down from 5.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.52. About 1.48M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/05/2018 – BRIEF-Goldman CEO Blankfein Is Likely To Step Down In December – NYT, Citing; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires former Goldman energy trading head

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tegean Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 70,000 shares or 9.14% of the stock. 14,421 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nine Masts Capital reported 0.78% stake. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 14,047 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc has 0.76% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 45,719 shares. Assetmark invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 5,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Continental Ltd Liability Com holds 3.57% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 39,946 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3,585 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Intll Inc Ca reported 949 shares. 251,297 are owned by Gateway Advisers Lc. Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,322 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc holds 966,421 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt holds 17,706 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Peoples Svcs holds 4,298 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Asset Mngmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 220,000 are owned by Claar Advsrs Ltd Co. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.51% or 152,271 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 120 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $152.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 30,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.