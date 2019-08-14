Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Holding by $2.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Valuation Rose, Financial Counselors Has Boosted Position by $331,976

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 6,738 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 4,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.03. About 273,154 shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 2.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS NO LONGER WORKING WITH OCTO TELEMATICS ON PROPOSED LISTING IN VIEW OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST SHAREHOLDER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35,352 shares to 14,442 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 53,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,755 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).