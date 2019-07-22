Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.18 Million as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Raised Holding

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.52. About 1.82M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Donald Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC the risks of a trade war have increased; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP – ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Just Backed a Wedding-Planning Startup; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.59. About 20.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 158 shares. Permit Capital Ltd Company stated it has 26,700 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davenport & Lc holds 0.01% or 2,332 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,085 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp holds 36,500 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. 100 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.02% or 741,801 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 494 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 6,804 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,744 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru Company accumulated 128,757 shares. Moreover, Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 2.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Partners Cap Limited invested 13.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd reported 376,442 shares. Smith Moore And has 39,876 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 44,543 shares for 5.9% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Inc has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 530,927 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 3.43M shares. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 127,759 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd reported 19,570 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Company owns 7,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 2.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robecosam Ag invested in 12,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.