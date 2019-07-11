Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Stock Value Rose While Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Position by $46.64 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 811,570 shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 1.75M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 15/03/2018 – Goldman backs women in finance initiative; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest level in 11 years because of tax cut

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zweig holds 0.48% or 22,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 189,269 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 31,499 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.25% or 102,590 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Permit Cap Lc reported 26,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 245,212 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 593,018 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,364 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 1,451 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 136,957 shares. Qvt Fin Ltd Partnership reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 214,682 shares. Gideon Cap holds 8,644 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 9,500 shares to 201,425 shares, valued at $237.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).