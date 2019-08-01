Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Share Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Increased by $355,300 Its Holding

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 558,700 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 782,186 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs taps `Bachelorette’ star to pitch home loans; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 06/04/2018 – China could switch to other tactics like barring U.S. service sector companies or intentionally driving down the value of its currency, Goldman Sachs economists said; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015; 30/04/2018 – Marcus, the bank’s consumer lending business, accounts for $1 billion of Goldman’s plan to grow revenue by $5 billion, Goldman Sachs president and COO David Solomon said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” from the Milken Institute Global Conference; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 122,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

