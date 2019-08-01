Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Has Cut Stake by $1.64 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Stake

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 267,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.30M, down from 275,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $219.61. About 523,290 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 15,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 922,445 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.35 million, up from 907,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.86 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 45,432 shares to 5.31M shares, valued at $885.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 41,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Davis Select International.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes stated it has 0.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.09M shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Intersect Capital Ltd Company owns 1,176 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridges Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,708 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Consolidated Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 11,960 shares. Fil Limited invested in 198,040 shares. Zweig has 0.48% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,700 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,698 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.52% or 15,000 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 13,108 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 45,126 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt has 19,829 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.44% or 151,100 shares. Loeb Prtnrs has 121 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 38,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Chatham Gp accumulated 10,927 shares. American Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 101,457 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 50,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.62% or 526,778 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 229,698 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 836,058 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 12.61 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Co Ny owns 12,750 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding reported 440,523 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 359,250 shares.

