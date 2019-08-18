Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Continental Advisors Trimmed Holding; Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Shares Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 39,946 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End; 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 03/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer loses bid to overturn conviction; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 27,796 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 35,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co by 17,860 shares to 34,436 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 61,980 shares. Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 37,431 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,520 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Btim stated it has 328,518 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legacy Private Tru stated it has 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 66,051 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Ltd Liability Co reported 118,745 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stonebridge Limited Liability has 117,361 shares. Mathes has 3,500 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.21 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27,438 shares to 52,438 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 260,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 125,475 shares. Adirondack holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv has 11,303 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj reported 1,640 shares. Davis invested 2.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Diversified Tru stated it has 6,795 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 245,212 shares. 7,148 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability owns 171,044 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 58 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd stated it has 110 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 3,916 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.