Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding by $536,724; Cincinnati Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Pfizer Ord (PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 24,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 21,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 520,431 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS CURRENT CONCERNS ABOUT U.S. YIELD CURVE INVERSION “OVERBLOWN”; 09/05/2018 – FACTORS SUGGEST FURTHER UPSIDE RISK TO $82.50/BBL BRENT CRUDE FORECAST AS OF THE SUMMER – GOLDMAN SACHS; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Ord (PFE) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 425,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42M, up from 394,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 6.38 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 17,140 shares to 50,986 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 14,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,456 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

