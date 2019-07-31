Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Lifted Stake by $538,560 as Share Value Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Stake

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $281. About 1.54 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 1.64M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 29/03/2018 – SoFi’s New Boss Aims to Calm Turmoil, Fend Off Goldman Sachs; 27/04/2018 – Alyson Shontell: BI scoop: Goldman Sachs has mumps! A spokesperson declined to comment; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 305.43 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 350,000 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Ltd has invested 0.78% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cannell Peter B And Communication Inc holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,170 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.23% or 4.61M shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has 61,595 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,586 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 103,188 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd. Strs Ohio has 467,295 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bankshares Of Mellon holds 1.20M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 33,850 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of stock or 22,000 shares. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63M on Friday, February 1. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71 million.

