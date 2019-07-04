Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increased Position

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Coming up at 8:30a ET on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein joins @WilfredFrost for a live & exclusive interview; 07/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 12% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FAIL IN VOTE; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN HAS CHANCE TO GAIN SHARE FROM DEUTSCHE RETREAT

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Communication reported 140,255 shares or 5.65% of all its holdings. Eqis Mngmt Inc has 16,144 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Utah Retirement accumulated 173,554 shares. Mcrae Cap Management Inc reported 50,401 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 3.27M shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,295 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 631,587 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd holds 35,461 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 123,709 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,925 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Central National Bank & Trust And accumulated 1,281 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 173,118 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 10,248 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Celebrates Women Business Pioneers In Artificial Intelligence – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Big Blue Preparing For The Next Chapter In Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bouncing Back To Blockchain ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 42,505 shares to 4,485 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,861 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fulton Comml Bank Na has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 0.02% or 1,091 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 447 shares. Iat Reinsurance holds 3.3% or 101,250 shares. Prelude Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2.25% stake. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 300,592 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.32% stake. Bollard Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc reported 3,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 110,443 shares. North Star Asset owns 3,520 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 31,499 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). City Holdings invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.