Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Arrow Financial Has Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million; Winfield Associates Has Boosted Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem accumulated 80,280 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Hl Ser Ltd Co holds 2.39 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Strs Ohio invested in 288,030 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 311 shares. Bartlett Ltd Com has 14 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated invested in 142,425 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Hennessy Incorporated holds 0.18% or 52,800 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,820 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Horizon Invest Ltd holds 3.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 65,248 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 53,084 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1.68M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 59,266 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Mngmt Lp reported 91,597 shares stake. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Autus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 4,612 shares. Consolidated Group Inc Lc holds 1.15% or 11,960 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 159,481 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 136,957 shares. Pzena Management Limited Liability Com has 1.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.13 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 0.82% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,074 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 28,614 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,253 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.04% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Company accumulated 23,582 shares.