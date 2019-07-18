Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Position by $36.48 Million; Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 990,425 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GOLDMAN SACHS (SENIOR AT A3) & AFFIL; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Issues $1.5B Floating Rate Notes Due 2026; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 2.68M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman critic turns bull – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Investors Just Got Some Good News – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford (Put) (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lpl Ltd Llc reported 75,335 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,363 shares. Fisher Asset, Washington-based fund reported 294,518 shares. Cwm Limited Com invested in 0% or 541 shares. Rampart Invest Lc reported 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Intl Investors invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 14,420 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 0.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.12% or 15,438 shares in its portfolio. Jbf invested in 1,500 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,259 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 217 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 216,750 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.83M for 7.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De has 1,136 shares. 10.04M were accumulated by Maverick Cap Limited. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 79,500 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Co has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Meeder Asset Management owns 1,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Oppenheimer Asset holds 6,937 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 36,295 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 300 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 576,071 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 614,717 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 122,300 shares. Natixis holds 157,360 shares.