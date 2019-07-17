Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Upped by $5.36 Million Its Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Raised Holding

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04 million shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 06/03/2018 – Accused Wine Thief in Court Over Goldman Exec’s Missing Bottles; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $302.3. About 1.84M shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,869 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv stated it has 5,587 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.32 million shares stake. Private Tru Communications Na owns 2,186 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Federated Investors Pa reported 53,831 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com accumulated 3,585 shares. 17,218 were reported by Allstate. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 212,225 shares. Hartford Finance Inc has 4,300 shares. Hourglass Limited Co owns 42,744 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Management reported 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birinyi Associates Inc stated it has 21,443 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – New Dow Record Eyed as U.S. Futures Set to Open Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks And Leveraged Loans: Which Are Most Exposed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares to 160,916 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,032 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 124 shares. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc invested in 0.02% or 18,590 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.33% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Ltd has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 394,846 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 3,365 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 12,300 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc holds 18,019 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Perigon Wealth Llc stated it has 2,077 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors holds 93,351 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 0% or 14 shares. 12,078 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc reported 0.53% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Acg Wealth has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina’s deal for PacBio raises competition concerns, CMA says – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina down 15% after hours on softer guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Great Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HOOK,MDGS,ILMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.