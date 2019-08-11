Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose While Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Stake; Mig Capital Has Upped Stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI)

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 254,830 shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

