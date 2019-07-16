Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Raised Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 107.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 8.20M shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,773 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 6,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $214.69. About 3.85M shares traded or 64.99% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 18/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PUTS PRIVATISATION PLANS FOR RIYADH’S KING KHALED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON HOLD; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Com invested in 30,600 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 437,697 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Limited Com holds 0.14% or 10.54M shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 766,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 925,133 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp owns 8.01M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 692,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd Co invested in 0% or 5,345 shares. Nokomis Capital Limited holds 292,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 155,203 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has 89,298 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Georgia-based Shapiro Management Llc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPX Energy: Accelerated Returns To Shareholders Becoming Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Zacks.com published: “WPX Energy (WPX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Stifel Says Energy Stocks Are Historically Cheap With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Announces Second Midstream Monetization in 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 323,969 shares to 263,906 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,692 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – New Dow Record Eyed as U.S. Futures Set to Open Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.