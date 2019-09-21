Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Lifted by Bbr Partners Llc; Robinson Capital Management Cut Holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) as Stock Were Volatile

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 50,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 93,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, up from 42,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 79,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 401,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, down from 480,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 46,820 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PMO – Good As Long As You Don’t Dig Too Deep – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2017. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Fd (MYC) by 108,233 shares to 148,233 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 143,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold PMO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 6.53 million shares or 7.16% less from 7.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,530 shares. 1607 Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 20,097 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,540 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 255,561 shares. 84,262 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Carroll Fincl Incorporated accumulated 333 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 23,331 are owned by Brave Asset Mgmt.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,879 shares to 27,281 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,099 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.