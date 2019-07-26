Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Increased by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 2.74M shares traded or 17.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 09/03/2018 – Sally Shin: DJ Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–SourcesDJ Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Takes on Flow Traders, Jane Street in Europe ETFs; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 30,789 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Vantage Investment Partners has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Liberty Cap Management holds 1.65% or 29,452 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 31,396 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kcm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covey Capital Ltd accumulated 14,850 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 34,863 shares. Loeb Partners invested in 0% or 200 shares. Css Limited Com Il stated it has 90,067 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust invested in 0.59% or 11,485 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 13,542 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1.59% or 254,377 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106,115 shares to 87,339 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Put) by 130,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.