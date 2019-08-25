Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Held by Farr Miller & Washington Llc; Motco Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Motco increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 11,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 63,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 52,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES PNB TAKING $2B BALANCE SHEET HIT FROM INDIA FRAUD; 12/03/2018 – A Goldman Exec Picks His Favorite New York Dining Spots; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in Proteostasis Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video)

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

