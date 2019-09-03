Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Has Upped by Goldentree Asset Management Lp; Gateway Advisory Trimmed Holding in Aes (AES) by $380,592

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 2.70 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $197.57. About 1.82M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT & COO

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 64,423 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Contrarius Mngmt Ltd holds 2.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 260,856 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palouse Mgmt accumulated 8,237 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 1,364 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust owns 12,322 shares. Burke Herbert Natl Bank has 0.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,533 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has 569 shares. At Natl Bank has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,041 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 776,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Gru holds 1,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.