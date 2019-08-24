Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Has Raised by Eagle Capital Management Llc; American Express Co Com (AXP) Share Price Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Lowered Stake by $310,868

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 298,534 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.82% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 36,951 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). West Family Invests stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spinnaker has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,533 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 21,716 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.75% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 42,137 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.06% stake. Registered Invest Advisor Inc invested in 4,527 shares. 2,750 are held by Weik Capital Mgmt. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,451 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,660 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp stated it has 176,500 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP invested in 36,500 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 16,675 shares to 206,044 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Lc holds 8,625 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Com holds 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 9,950 shares. 7,733 are owned by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. Washington Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 2,374 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca reported 8,987 shares stake. Fiera has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 30,638 shares. Adirondack Co owns 2,940 shares. Moreover, Beacon Grp has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dodge And Cox holds 23.58 million shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 131,800 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 2,570 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.14% or 350,000 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 106,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Azimuth Management Lc reported 18,270 shares stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.