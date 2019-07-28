Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Has Raised by Caxton Associates Lp; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 34,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.81M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62 billion, down from 4.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 5,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire Santander’s Head of M&A in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro; 08/03/2018 – OTP BANK NYRT OTPB.BU : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HUF 10500 FROM HUF 10400; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D E Shaw & has 27,662 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.02% or 7,480 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 0.05% or 47,108 shares. 3,313 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Paradigm Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,280 shares. Yhb Advisors invested in 20,019 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 730 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dumont Blake Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,210 shares. Icon Advisers reported 5,615 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt reported 23 shares.

