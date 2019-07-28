Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Has Lifted by Shapiro Capital Management Llc; As Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Inca Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $17.83 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 850,312 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 56,573 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SAYS U.S.-CHINA TONE NEEDS TO RECOVER; 07/03/2018 – Goldman’s Himmelberg Sees ‘Strong’ 2018 Global Growth (Video); 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 14/03/2018 – Women Still Struggle to Rise to Top Ranks at Goldman (Video)

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00M shares to 5.42M shares, valued at $38.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) Coca-Cola Femsa to Sell Its Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines Inc. (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Southern Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SO) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1,695 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 66,133 shares. The Alabama-based First Finance Savings Bank has invested 0.53% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Victory Cap Mngmt has 20,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,698 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.97% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company holds 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 5,350 shares. South State stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 593,018 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,169 are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc owns 3,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.