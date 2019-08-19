Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Stake; Northrop Grumman (Call) (NOC) Holder Brookside Capital Management Decreased Holding by $77.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES GENDER DIVERSITY GOAL IN MEMO; 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Will Seek to Dismiss SunEdison Suit; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog calls for review of Barroso’s Goldman role; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NOC) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 243,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 243,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 841,575 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital Int Ca has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,284 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kj Harrison owns 14,480 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP has 1,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 284,635 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1,731 shares in its portfolio. 34,408 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. At Bank reported 10,041 shares. 6,795 were accumulated by Diversified Trust Com. Glob Endowment Management LP owns 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,940 shares. Essex Finance Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 3,221 shares. 2,869 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. 591,700 are held by Swedbank. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 51,991 shares.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 744 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Inc reported 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). South State owns 1,200 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 265 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 1,718 shares. Parametric Port Associate has 610,718 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 2,432 are owned by Holderness Invests. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 291 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 1,356 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Park National Corp Oh has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,574 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 251,948 shares. Intact Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Co reported 1,174 shares stake.