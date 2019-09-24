Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Premier Asset Managment Has Trimmed Holding by $490,620; Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 188,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. It closed at $6.16 lastly. It is down 66.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, down from 49,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Courts brace for surge in border prosecutions; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES U.K. 2019 GAS PRICE F/C 22% TO $5.50/MMBTU; 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest in 11 years because of tax cut; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Sees Fewer Funds Running More Money After MiFID; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 3,660 shares. Moreover, Greenhaven Assocs has 12.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3.38 million shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 43,570 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co invested in 1,160 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 17,327 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 4,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,031 shares. Pennsylvania Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,906 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 7,241 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davenport And Co Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,047 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Lomas Cap Ltd Company holds 3.54% or 161,136 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 32,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,788 shares to 59,282 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Play the Game Right â€” Buy Zynga Stock Today! – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Zynga’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shareholders Feel About Its 133% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 58,962 shares to 428,877 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 66,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).