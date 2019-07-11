Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Greenhaven Associates Lowered by $1.72 Million Its Position; Tnb Financial Holding In Chevron (CVX) Was Boosted

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00M, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.72. About 1.05M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Swell Says Syria Won’t Impact Global Economy (Video); 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and the CIA? Gary Cohn was reportedly almost named top spymaster; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Book Value $186.73 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sach-backed fintech company Circle is looking make a better, faster, digital version of the U.S. dollar; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN CAPITAL MARKETS AS CLIENT DEMAND FOR BALANCE SHEET HAS REBOUNDED -CFO; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,056 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 11,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.17. About 1.36 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 217 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Hillhouse Management Ltd reported 53,300 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 2,556 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Llc owns 6,575 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 2,487 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.05% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 798 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 1,325 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 15,438 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,703 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank And invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,538 were reported by Harvest Mgmt Incorporated. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 23,847 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,082 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marco Mgmt Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 11,481 shares. Wendell David Inc invested in 6,485 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 49,882 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 49,397 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 54,229 shares. Schnieders Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,761 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.79% stake. 598,102 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

