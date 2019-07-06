Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped by $2.18 Million Its Holding; Btim Has Boosted Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $2.25 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 24,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 773,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.05M, up from 749,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – China’s Hua Medicine plans $400m Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE HEAD GERMANY, AUSTRIA; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 854,931 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $12.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 0.08% or 1,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,325 shares. 2,350 were reported by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fin Architects Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 9,780 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.28 million shares. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 47,108 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company reported 0.42% stake. Pnc Svcs Group Inc owns 284,312 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greenbrier Ptnrs Mngmt owns 15,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 74,460 are owned by Norinchukin Savings Bank The. Orrstown Svcs accumulated 3,992 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26,894 shares to 126,410 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 52,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here Are 3 Factors Shaping Ross Stores’ (ROST) Upside Story – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Ross Stores’ (ROST) Probability to Beat Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has 204,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). National Asset invested in 0.07% or 5,993 shares. 1.12 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Quantbot Techs L P, New York-based fund reported 706 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 4,372 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 525,930 were accumulated by Victory Management. Smithfield Tru holds 2,210 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 19,635 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 1,050 shares. Bailard has 3,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T owns 26,848 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors accumulated 3,304 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.33% or 351,719 shares in its portfolio.