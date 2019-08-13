Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Trimmed Holding; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Share Price Declined While Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 77,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.24 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 259,824 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLANS TIMELINES; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S GROSS LOANS RECOVERING, FIRST SIGN THAT BANK IS TURNING A CORNER

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 28,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 494,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.81 million, down from 523,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $204.81. About 1.22M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 08/03/2018 – PE Hub: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on Clarity Money; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs backs UK-based digital mortgage broker Trussle – Sky News

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 70,026 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,492 shares. Boston Prns owns 5.00M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 50,900 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited holds 0.64% or 662,322 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Metropolitan Life has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 32,255 shares. Alps Advsr owns 9,059 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $73.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,962 shares to 346,543 shares, valued at $43.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.24 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 21,147 shares. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited reported 0.27% stake. Chemung Canal accumulated 18,826 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bb&T has 3,128 shares. 15,610 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd Llc. Capital Int Ca owns 949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kamunting Street Mgmt LP reported 21.19% stake. Sky Gru Llc reported 0.09% stake. Adirondack Tru owns 100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Finance Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,527 are owned by American National Registered Advisor Inc. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.19% or 1,405 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap accumulated 17,215 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 29,113 shares.