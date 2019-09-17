Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted by $1.41 Million Its Holding

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 98,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 72,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 3.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 1,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982,000, down from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $214.02. About 624,322 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN, VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 08/05/2018 – The world will have a global cryptocurrency, but it won’t be bitcoin, says ex-Goldman president Gary Cohn; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.68 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

