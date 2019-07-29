Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose While American Assets Investment Management Increased by $382,000 Its Stake; Ulysses Management Has Increased Disney (Walt) (DIS) Position by $555,000

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s German chief; 09/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Christian Mueller-Glissmann; 09/05/2018 – Ingevity at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 957,640 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions invested in 0.16% or 4,364 shares. Beech Hill Advsr has 1,275 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1.13M shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 50 are held by Cordasco Finance Ntwk. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 21.98 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Webster Natl Bank N A has 146 shares. Kistler holds 1,011 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag reported 4,070 shares. Cannell Peter B And, New York-based fund reported 3,080 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Meeder Asset holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Finance has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Capital Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 90,039 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Co invested in 0.45% or 276,004 shares. Iberiabank reported 64,008 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.58M shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.3% or 280,238 shares. Iron Ltd holds 3,039 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.29% or 13,120 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Co has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 373,468 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70,025 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited reported 0.3% stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 147,500 shares. 6,897 are owned by Fincl Svcs. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Investment Limited has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).