Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Trimmed Stake; Crane Co. (CR) Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Upped Its Stake by $23.77 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $203.35. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports gender pay gap of 55.5%; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 138,034 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc. by 213,573 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

