Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Stake; Bellecapital International LTD Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 1.37M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO SPEAKS IN POLITICO WEBCAST FROM BRUSSELS; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.03. About 2.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,164 shares to 34,767 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,846 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,753 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 245,503 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank holds 382,550 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,466 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lau Assocs Limited Com reported 21,084 shares. 9,305 are owned by Armstrong Henry H Assocs. Colonial Trust has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust invested in 1.3% or 73,418 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 14.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5.13M shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Limited Com has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,125 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 175,249 shares. Keating Counselors accumulated 36,226 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,334 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 54,876 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 1.49% or 173,255 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,264 shares. Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 2,426 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 77,407 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 842,432 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.02% or 459 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 11,719 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Group, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 17,394 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 148,760 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset has 2.59% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,074 shares. 44,377 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

