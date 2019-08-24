Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Upped Stake; Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holder Friess Associates Lowered Its Stake by $10.30 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) by 91.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 332,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 30,932 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 363,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 432,021 shares traded or 4.51% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 18/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares to 379,267 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,599 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mycio Wealth reported 2,091 shares stake. The Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). D E Shaw & Inc reported 27,662 shares. Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 2.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.51% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,644 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr owns 6 shares. Cls Llc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 23 shares. Hartford Investment has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,138 are held by Cim Inv Mangement. Barrett Asset Management Ltd owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 1.16% or 36,500 shares. Savant Ltd invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Levin Strategies Lp holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 10,955 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 117.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.11M shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 613,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited stated it has 17,254 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 262 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 54,939 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 52,900 shares stake. 116,122 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 223,908 shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 179,469 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Inc has 381,579 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clarus Corp. by 105,901 shares to 155,315 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 26,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Q2 2019 Results to Be Released July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.