Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Lau Associates Has Increased Holding; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Holder Rex Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 203,184 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $199.28. About 420,808 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 12/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire From Goldman Sachs, David M. Solomon to Serve as Sole President and; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Capital Ca invested in 2,330 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc owns 900 shares. Atria Investments Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation owns 1,315 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 14,280 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 984,703 are held by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Com. Colonial Advsrs stated it has 20,447 shares. Qvt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 18,990 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 214,682 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 36 shares. Northern Trust reported 4.12M shares stake. Diligent Investors Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,027 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.35 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.