Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Stake; Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Weyerhaeuser (WY) as Stock Declined

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc analyzed 20,652 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $207.05. About 2.20 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 3.70 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 134,931 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,254 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Strs Ohio owns 9,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.04% stake. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ftb Advsr holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1,055 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Co Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 22,978 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 335,416 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0.06% or 16,525 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 2,592 shares. 537,844 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Sky Group Inc Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,240 shares. Kistler holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,011 shares. Lomas Management Limited Liability Com holds 217,495 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 35,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 2,025 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Iberiabank accumulated 3,456 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,300 shares. Jhl Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.82% or 22,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 57,612 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 217 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc stated it has 1,275 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).