Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Upped by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc; Shareholder Banbury Partners Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46B, up from 6,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $212.9. About 354,646 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/05/2018 – Business Insider: Tammy Kiely, a top semiconductors investment banker at Goldman Sachs, has changed her mind about joining; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 68,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 449,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92 million, up from 381,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 558,450 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,794 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Hall Kathryn A holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,500 shares. Haverford Trust Comm has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability stated it has 810 shares. Check Mgmt Ca reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 22,280 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.22% or 4.53 million shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.1% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4.36 million shares. Donald Smith & Communication owns 33,065 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 30,880 shares. 31,083 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. 1,161 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd. Focused Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 440,000 shares or 3.95% of their US portfolio.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 1,200 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $96.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,150 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman’s chief risk officer exiting – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied FEX Analyst Target Price: $68 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Reports Record AUM for Asset Managers in Q2 2019 Drive Higher Operating Margins – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces Upcoming Integrations for Black Diamond Client Experience Portal – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.