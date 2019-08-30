Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Upped by Goldentree Asset Management Lp; Cerner (CERN) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised Position by $304,323 as Share Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 265,656 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.44. About 491,992 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC ABF.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3100P FROM 3000P; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CHINA COMMODITIES OUTLOOK IN EMAILED NOTE; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Sues Federal Reserve Over Lifetime Ban; 08/05/2018 – The world will have a global cryptocurrency, but it won’t be bitcoin, says ex-Goldman president Gary Cohn; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 198,095 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,960 shares. 275 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.66% or 10,701 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tegean Capital Limited Liability Company reported 9.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% or 66,630 shares. Commerce Bank stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lord Abbett & Co Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 3,763 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,780 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 26 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.53 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.