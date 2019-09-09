Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Lau Associates Llc; Penn Capital Management Co Position In Burlington Stores (BURL) Was Increased

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 177.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 16,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 26,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 9,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 644,373 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Cohn’s exit means Goldman Sachs is finally out of the White House; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 28,614 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 212,225 shares. Moreover, Pacific Invest Mgmt Co has 0.67% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,775 shares. Davenport & Company Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,332 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 20,023 shares. Gradient Invs Lc reported 964 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.27% or 99,482 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 494 shares. Cordasco Financial owns 50 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 589 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 259,041 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has 0.48% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,527 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 14,420 shares. Essex Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 20,012 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “H2O.ai Raises $72.5M Led by Goldman Sachs and Ping An to Democratize AI – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Odeon Capital Downgrades Goldman Sachs (GS) to Hold, Sees Bank Facing ‘Sizable’ Problems – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burlington’s Rally Has Legs – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Com Ltd Com owns 1.78% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 17,041 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 3,281 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested 0.17% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 342,079 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Aviva Pcl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ameriprise owns 390,388 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 0.35% or 37,371 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.27% or 2,877 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 3,422 shares. Jane Street Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Federated Pa holds 232,877 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 2,283 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 14,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,922 shares.