Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Brave Asset Management Inc; American Electric Power (AEP) Market Value Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 58,455 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 95,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 2.21 million shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.72 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 05/03/2018 – Goldman’s Moe Says Tariffs Won’t Have Meaningful Impact on China (Video); 21/05/2018 – Goldman standard Blankfein should resist […]; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video); 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,197 shares to 28,967 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.