Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Has Upped by Huber Capital Management Llc; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 34,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 54,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 122,310 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $213.75. About 543,530 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs moves commodity sales team into investment bank – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL MEASURES COULD IMPACT ITALIAN BANKS’ CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIOS BY 60 BASIS POINTS – GOLDMAN SACHS ESTIMATES; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 17/04/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S – COMPANY IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 68,898 shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 202,612 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Com owns 288,237 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 17,642 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 2,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 2,417 are held by Horizon Invests Lc. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 805 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Mgmt Communication invested in 0.58% or 14,519 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 46,205 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 1.96M shares. Enterprise Service Corporation stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Sit Assoc has invested 0.28% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 231,267 shares to 460,605 shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 12.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd reported 207,646 shares. Rbf Ltd invested 0.52% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Okumus Fund Ltd has invested 27.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 22,489 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,213 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 261,932 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bp Public Lc owns 35,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 440,000 were accumulated by Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. The Kentucky-based Farmers Savings Bank has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Beese Fulmer Inv Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,675 shares. 4,577 are held by First Manhattan Co. Us Retail Bank De holds 131,760 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldentree Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,200 shares to 259,600 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,627 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).