Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $560,060 as Stock Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 3,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, down from 78,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 18/05/2018 – BMC Software Is Said to Work With Goldman, Credit Suisse on Sale; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.95M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt reported 24,136 shares. 610,775 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 524,190 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 409 shares or 0% of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 100,405 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,009 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 7,790 shares. At Natl Bank has 8,992 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset owns 9,941 shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.80 million shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 4,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 3.90M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,155 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Lodge Hill Cap Llc, a New York-based fund reported 225,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 600 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 17,067 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.03% or 76,384 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Capital Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Linscomb Williams has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Com Na owns 2,186 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 4,138 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 420,000 shares. Lomas Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 217,495 shares. Maple Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 28,882 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Lp has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 20,012 were accumulated by Essex Ltd Liability Com. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company accumulated 22,672 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.52% or 63,214 shares. 8.18M were reported by Cap Investors.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 204,580 shares to 265,168 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 15,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.