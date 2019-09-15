Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Its Position by $2.61 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position in Iberiabank (IBKC) Trimmed by $429,375 as Shares Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 59,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 65,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 389,195 shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 256,949 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.57 million, down from 269,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 16/05/2018 – EVRAZ EVRE.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 470P; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs taps `Bachelorette’ star to pitch home loans; 07/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $972,530 activity.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Iberiabank (IBKC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation Names J. Michael Kemp, Sr. to Its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 5% – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 72,253 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $57.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 683,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 464,017 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 9,351 shares. 589,455 are held by Principal Fincl. Gsa Capital Llp reported 2,771 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 203,500 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Llc holds 270 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 4.94M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt owns 5,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 37,965 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 202,145 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Com Ltd has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Victory stated it has 0.08% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 313,205 shares. Middleton And Co Ma has invested 0.15% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 23,655 shares to 285,267 shares, valued at $130.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 61,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.25 million shares. Field Main Bancshares reported 5,591 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 665,206 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birch Hill invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has 1.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 74,409 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 97,457 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,361 were accumulated by Los Angeles & Equity. Lipe Dalton accumulated 19,454 shares. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp holds 7.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.11M shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.94 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.